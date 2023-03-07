Vacasa to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 14, 2023

Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, plans to report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, followed by a conference call to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. Chief Executive Officer Rob Greyber and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Cohen will host the conference call.

A link to the live webcast will be made available on Vacasa’s Investor Relations website at investors.vacasa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately two hours after the close of the call.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that is designed to adjust rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vacasa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005537/en/

