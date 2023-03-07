Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, is excited to announce new enhancements to Q4+Desktop, an investor relations CRM. Q4 Desktop will offer fully integrated email automation with personalization capabilities that will strengthen outreach strategies for IR professionals. For IROs on the go, a brand new mobile app, Q4 Go, provides a mobile CRM experience to ensure effective management of day to day program activities from anywhere, at any time.

The integrated email functionality within Q4 Desktop will allow clients to seamlessly send emails directly from their CRM and provide the option to personalize communication to create a custom experience for their capital market contacts. This eliminates the need for complex third party automation tools and removes frustration caused by manual formatting efforts. Through this personalized engagement, it's possible to build automated and trackable communication processes within the CRM that will increase efficiency and improve relationships among the capital markets.

“Our clients asked and we are thrilled to deliver this highly requested functionality to our evolving CRM this quarter,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “Designed to ensure deliverability, our email integration will enable IROs to track every touchpoint and nurture relationships like never before.”

Q4 Go delivers access to key CRM workflows that are fully integrated into Q4 Desktop, including identifying contacts, advanced search capabilities, and meeting management. This mobile application is built from the same unified data and insights found on Capital Connect, ensuring its scalability in the future and the potential to interface with other critical workflows, like events or analytics.

“The launch of Q4 Go puts access to critical investor insights straight into the hands of IROs at a time when travel and in person events are making a comeback,” remarked Heaps. “With Q4 Go harnessing the power of Capital Connect, the possibilities are endless when it comes to scaling the application and capitalizing on the aggregated value of our massive data set in the future.”

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Capital Connect platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. Capital Connect is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

