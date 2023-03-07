Q4 Inc. Enhances CRM with Email Integration and New Mobile App

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), a leading capital markets communications platform provider, is excited to announce new enhancements to Q4+Desktop, an investor relations CRM. Q4 Desktop will offer fully integrated email automation with personalization capabilities that will strengthen outreach strategies for IR professionals. For IROs on the go, a brand new mobile app, Q4 Go, provides a mobile CRM experience to ensure effective management of day to day program activities from anywhere, at any time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005530/en/

Bulk_Email_PR_Image_v1.jpg

Email Automation for Modern IR Teams on Q4 Desktop (Graphic: Business Wire)

The integrated email functionality within Q4 Desktop will allow clients to seamlessly send emails directly from their CRM and provide the option to personalize communication to create a custom experience for their capital market contacts. This eliminates the need for complex third party automation tools and removes frustration caused by manual formatting efforts. Through this personalized engagement, it's possible to build automated and trackable communication processes within the CRM that will increase efficiency and improve relationships among the capital markets.

“Our clients asked and we are thrilled to deliver this highly requested functionality to our evolving CRM this quarter,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “Designed to ensure deliverability, our email integration will enable IROs to track every touchpoint and nurture relationships like never before.”

Q4 Go delivers access to key CRM workflows that are fully integrated into Q4 Desktop, including identifying contacts, advanced search capabilities, and meeting management. This mobile application is built from the same unified data and insights found on Capital Connect, ensuring its scalability in the future and the potential to interface with other critical workflows, like events or analytics.

“The launch of Q4 Go puts access to critical investor insights straight into the hands of IROs at a time when travel and in person events are making a comeback,” remarked Heaps. “With Q4 Go harnessing the power of Capital Connect, the possibilities are endless when it comes to scaling the application and capitalizing on the aggregated value of our massive data set in the future.”

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors, and investment banks make decisions to efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Capital Connect platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. Capital Connect is the only holistic capital markets platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230228005530r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005530/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.