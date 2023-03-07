IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced its participation at QED-C%26rsquo%3Bs+Quantum+Marketplace+Webinar+Series on February 28. The event series brings industry experts, academics, and federal stakeholders together and serves as a platform for collaborating and discussing the next steps toward creating a stronger, shared quantum ecosystem.

Today’s classical networks excel at distributing workloads across multiple processors and communicating results with one another. However, they lack the computational strength needed to tackle some of the world’s toughest problems. While it is possible to increase qubit counts on single quantum processors, the true benefits of a higher qubit system will be realized by networking multiple quantum processing units (QPUs) together. Networked quantum systems are expected to deliver superior performance without sacrificing or compromising accuracy when scaling.

During the QED-C webinar, IonQ senior staff engineer Aharon Brodutch will head a section about multi-core quantum computing, where he will present IonQ’s efforts towards incorporating modular architectures for additional cross-processor computational strength. Attendees will learn about the different types of inter-module connections, as well as the obstacles quantum networking will help overcome in the coming years.

In the future, quantum networks are expected to further democratize access to quantum computers, enabling researchers, academics, and enterprises to experience strong, reliable, performance gains across multiple QPUs. With its recent acquisition of Entangled Networks, IonQ continues to build upon its reputation as a world-class quantum computing company, touting the most+powerful+commercially+known+quantum+system in market and sporting partnerships with commercial and government organizations, including Airbus, GE, Dow+Chemistry, Hyundai+Motors, and the United+States+Air+Force+Research+Laboratory.

About IonQ

IonQ%2C+Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ+Aria is the latest in a line of cutting-edge commercial quantum systems, boasting industry-leading 25 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ’s multi-core quantum computing capabilities and plans including incorporating modular architectures for additional cross-processor computational strength; and the ability of the quantum computing industry to democratize access to quantum computers and enable researchers, academics and enterprises in order to experience strong, reliable performance gains across multiple QPUs. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ’s products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and/or increased inflationary pressures. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005642/en/