XTM Provides Corporate Update

XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech creator of disruptive payment innovations and staff management solutions to inspire today’s workers in the hospitality, personal care and service space published a corporate update for shareholders, retail and institutional investors.

The Company press released certain December 2022 results on January 5, 2023 as well as ancillary revenue streams. The Company will release its 2022 year-end results on or before April 29, 2023.

“XTM is solidly growing and strategically navigating the market with its efficient, b2b2c approach,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. “We have expanded our focus beyond hospitality as indicated in our corporate update and we are building and monetizing our product featurization with a SAAS model to inspire more of the worker experience including expense management, shift call-outs, staff management and gamification. We are encouraged to see the market’s positive response to our expanded offering.”

“The changes and growth we are effecting are material and require time and strategic effort,” Marilyn added. “We are confident that our direction will continue to report on success and quantifiable accomplishments.”

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator founded in the neo-banking space and now further helping businesses inspire their workforce in the hospitality, personal care and services staffing industries beyond on-demand pay with digitized staff management, expense management, and gamified loyalty programs. XTM's TodayFinancial™ solution is in use through POS and Payroll integrations and directly through web-portals by thousands of businesses and their workers across Canada and the United States.

