Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia today announced the 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival to celebrate, uplift and amplify Black voices in the podcast industry. The event will take place Saturday, April 22 from noon to 8 p.m. ET at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, GA. Charlamagne Tha God will join the festival alongside some of the Black Effect’s most popular personalities for a day full of live podcast tapings and informative discussions aimed at aspiring podcasters in the Black community. The festival will be hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and “Carefully Reckless” Host and Comedian Jess Hilarious. Tickets will go on sale March 1 at 12 p.m. EST. For more information on ticket pricing and this year’s festival lineup, visit blackeffect.com%2Fpodcastfestival.

The Festival will feature live podcast tapings from the Black Effect’s most popular shows including “The+85+South+Show,” “WHOREible+Decisions,” and “Big+Facts,” and a special joint taping with “Reasonably+Shady,” and “Checking+In+With+Michelle+Williams.” Additionally, ticket holders will hear thought-provoking and informative discussions during the event’s Women in Podcasting Panel and The Business of Podcasting Panel featuring Black Effect Podcast Network hosts Chad Oubre (“85 South Show”), Coline Witt (“Eating While Broke”), Jess Hilarious (“Carefully Reckless” and event co-host), Tamika Mallory (“Street Politicians”), Tezlyn Figaro (“Straight Shot, No Chaser”) and more.

“In 2023, Black creators are at the forefront of a movement reverberating across today’s cultural landscape, and we’re excited to bring this to life for the community at The Black Effect Podcast Festival in Atlanta this spring,” said Charlamagne Tha God. “With this festival we want to inspire and uplift new and aspiring podcasters while also showcasing the incredible voices on The Black Effect Podcast Network.”

The Black Effect Podcast Network is the leading platform for Black creators to raise their voices and be heard in the podcast space. It brings together the most influential and trusted voices in black culture for stimulating conversations around social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy and more. Launched in September 2020, the Black+Effect+Podcast+Network has since debuted 29 shows, featuring a luminous roster of marquee talent and culture-shifting voices committed to enlightening, educating and entertaining audiences, curated by Charlamagne Tha God himself.

The Black Effect Podcast Festival sponsors will be on-site at the event with engaging activations for attendees. In addition, the festival will also feature iHeartMedia Atlanta’s very own DJ Loui Vee and a variety of other activities such as a pop-up marketplace showcasing merchandise from Black-owned businesses, a family game room and gaming tournament hosted by The Trap Nerds, a photo booth, a career corner and more.

Black Effect Podcast Festival partners include AT&T, Molson Coors, Nissan and State Farm. Fans can visit blackeffect.com%2Fpodcastfestival beginning Wednesday, March 1 at 12 p.m. EST to purchase tickets. Student ticket offer available for those in the Atlanta-area.

About The Black Effect Podcast Network

The Black+Effect+Podcast+Network is a transformative network founded by renowned cultural architect, executive producer, bestselling author, and media mogul Charlamagne Tha God. In a historic joint venture with the world’s number one commercial podcast publisher, iHeartMedia, Charlamagne and iHeartMedia created the groundbreaking first-ever Black Effect Podcast Network, celebrating the most important Black culture-shapers on the planet—in education, politics, entertainment, sports and pop culture. The Black Effect Podcast Network gives rise to emerging and established content creators and storytellers whose perspective and creative vision have been marginalized and overlooked while serving an audience that has been underserved. The Black Effect Podcast Network helps its partners define their place in podcast culture through influence, ideas, and experiences that engage, inspire, inform and empower.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005412/en/