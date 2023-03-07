Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. and a leading membership warehouse club, is announcing that real-time, intelligently retargeted display advertising is now available across tens of thousands of sites on the open web through Sam%26rsquo%3Bs+Club+Member+Access+Platform (MAP). This feature — provided in partnership with The Trade Desk and LiveRamp (RAMP) — leverages first-party member data, advertiser data and AI-powered, real-time behavioral insights from Sam’s Club to make advertising campaigns smarter, more effective and more personalized.

Advertisers have long been challenged to better optimize retargeting, but often wind up bombarding consumers with repetitive or irrelevant ads due to inaccurate and incomplete data. Sam's Club MAP is uniquely positioned to solve this challenge because it uses real-time, accurate data from registered Sam's Club members, including exact data on purchase history, demographics, recent purchases of similar items and basket size — data not available on other retail media platforms. As a result, MAP campaigns can deliver personalized ads in real time to members who’ve expressed interest in a product but have not yet made a purchase. And MAP campaigns are smart enough to stop serving ads to members — even when they are not on Sam’s Club properties — once the member makes a related purchase.

“We’re obsessed with helping our members. We’ve all had the experience of seeing ads for items we have already purchased. Our solution allows us to avoid that irritation, creating a better member experience and greater efficiencies for brands. Advertisers are now able to target based on what we know members are actually in market for, right now,” said Austin Leonard, Head of Sales, Sam’s Club Member Access Platform. “We can then stop serving these members ads once they complete their purchase at any Sam’s Club or on any device. This is a unique solution brand partners have been waiting for and an additive experience for our members.”

Advertisers are already excited about the feature. “We’ve been waiting a long time to be able to retarget using the real-time data that Sam’s Club has. This allows us to automate targeting, personalize messaging and create sophisticated media workflows that maximize the efficiency of our campaigns,” said Mic Zavarella, Vice President of Marketing at PepsiCo.

This solution uses leading technology to make it easier for brands to feel comfortable investing in the platform, including automated audience building, onboarding and targeting. It brings scale, uniqueness and safe data clean room technology for all members and brands. With this new integration, Sam’s Club MAP is able to use The Trade Desk’s award-winning KOA+Optimization+technology to leverage AI and machine learning to optimize results in flight. Integrating with LiveRamp’s industry-leading data permissioning and access controls ensure safe and secure collaboration with MAP's supplier brands.

MAP retargeting automatically connects ads to membership data and member behavior, delivering tangible results, including incremental ROAS (return on ad spend), all 3rd party verified by IRI. Advertisers are able to track those results, including iROAS, right up to the point of sale, by using MAP’s reporting feature.

Sam’s Club MAP offers advertisers real-time retargeting for a variety of scenarios, including:

A member has browsed a specific item on samsclub.com, or placed an item in their cart, but did not complete the purchase.

A member visited a specific landing page, brand page or shelf page on samsclub.com, but did not make a purchase.

A member placed an order online to be picked up in club but still plans to shop the club while they’re there – like many members do. MAP’s real-time retargeting allows advertisers with complementary products to deliver relevant ads between order placement and club check out effectively allowing advertisers to “Win the Second Cart”.

“Retargeting is a tried and true tactic in the ecommerce and digital media world for Nestle Purina. We’re excited to see the power of omnichannel data come to retargeting that can drive both performance and brand awareness at scale,” said Tony DiMattia, Director and Head of Shopper Marketing at Nestle Purina.

By eliminating irrelevant retargeting, Sam’s Club MAP improves the experience of members as they browse the open web. It also allows advertisers to use their spend more efficiently by not targeting members who are no longer in the market for their products. With these campaigns, advertisers are able to leverage data from omnichannel conversions, including those in-club and online, delivering greater incremental sales and improving the member experiences.

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items, in addition to market-leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets.

To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam%27s+Club+Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Sam’s Club Member Access Platform

At Sam’s Club, we are member obsessed. We lead with this obsession by offering a curated assortment of high-quality products at an incredible value. We lead with this obsession by providing our members with a multi-touchpoint experience, whether they are shopping our Clubs, on SamsClub.com, in-app, or with Curbside Pickup and Delivery. We lead with this obsession every day.

We know our members want a shopping experience that is easy, convenient and personalized. And we know that our agencies, ad tech platforms, suppliers and marketers want to reach our members efficiently and effectively. With MAP+%5BMember+Access+Platform%5D, our journey starts with our members. Next, we create and give partners experiences, tools and opportunities that help members discover new products at the time they need and want them.

MAP’s mission is to provide the most valuable and additive ads experience to our members. It's our member-first approach that differentiates us, along with the combination of our platform, our products, our people, our processes and our first-party data.

