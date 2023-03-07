Catalent Publishes Fourth Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Achievements While Providing New Record Number of Patient Treatments

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today published its fourth Corporate Responsibility Report for its fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, 2022. The report highlights Catalent's progress against its previously published targets and commitments in the areas of environmental, social, and governance (ESG). It also includes disclosures meeting the standards set by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Catalent’s fiscal 2022 saw the company help millions of people lead healthier lives through its development and supply of medicines and consumer health products, manufacturing 80 billion doses across approximately 8,000 different products, its highest ever patient-reach. Additionally, over the 12-month period Catalent enabled its customers to launch 150 new medicines and health products.

"We are proud of the significant progress made in strengthening our corporate responsibility program,” commented Alessandro Maselli, who became President and Chief Executive Officer of Catalent at the beginning of fiscal 2023. “I am committed to continuing to build on our achievements and deliver ambitious ESG goals, which include science-based carbon reduction targets, zero waste to landfill, greater diversity and inclusion across our talent base, and increasing support for the communities we touch. Most importantly, I am eager to drive sustainable breakthroughs in healthcare that improve the lives of patients around the world, and immensely proud of our team’s commitment to work together for maximum impact and success."

The report highlights the progress that Catalent has made in reducing its environmental impact. In the past two years, the company has cut its scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 38% from its fiscal 2020 baseline and is on target to meet its goal of a 42% reduction by 2030. Additionally, Catalent is committed to reducing waste, with a goal of zero waste to landfill by 2024, and as of July 2022, 60% of the company's sites have achieved this milestone.

Building on Catalent’s focus to create positive social impact, the report also shows that the company has continued to increase the diversity of its staff across all levels in the business. From fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2022, the company also added 38 new Employee Resource Group chapters, bringing the total to 105, which, among other things, promote inclusivity in the workforce.

Forging links in its surrounding communities, the report shows Catalent made its biggest ever philanthropic contribution, donating more than $1.3 million to nonprofit organizations around the world through grants and matches of employee gifts. The main focus of this support was in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, as well as serving patient communities and in disaster response, particularly for Ukrainian refugees, and other emergency relief.

The fiscal 2022 Catalent Corporate Responsibility Report is available at catalent.com%2Fabout+us%2Fcorporate-responsibility, and further information can be requested by contacting [email protected].

