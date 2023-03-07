Finance of America Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call on March 13, 2023

Finance of America Companies Inc. (“Finance of America”) (NYSE: FOA), a leading specialty finance solutions platform, today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after market closing on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the “Investors” section on Finance of America’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financeofamerica.com%2Finvestors.

To listen to the audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financeofamerica.com%2Finvestors. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following:

  • 1-844-200-6205 (Domestic)
  • 1-929-526-1599 (International)
  • Conference ID: 095724

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call until March 28, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (United States) or +44 204 525 0658 (International). The replay pin number is 148194. The replay can also be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.financeofamerica.com%2Finvestors.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) is a specialty finance consumer lending platform that provides customers with access to an innovative range of flexible solutions including reverse mortgages and home improvement loans. In addition, FOA offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. FOA is headquartered in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit www.financeofamerica.com.

Related Articles

