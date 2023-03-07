Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, today announced its achievement of perfect scores in multiple customer satisfaction categories in DMG Consulting LLC’s 2022-2023 Enterprise Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Product and Market Report.*Verint, positioned as a workforce optimization (WFO)/workforce engagement management (WEM) market leader for 16 consecutive years, achieved perfect scores (5.0 out of 5.0) in all 11 vendor satisfaction categories, all 10 WFO/WEM modules satisfaction categories and all seven WFO/WEM product features satisfaction categories.

DMG’s latest report, released in January, features seven leading and contending vendors and presents an in-depth analysis of the contact center workforce optimization/workforce engagement management market, trends, competitive landscape, product suites, technology, and innovation.

“Enterprises are trying to figure out how to deliver a consistently excellent customer experience to establish strong relationships, keep customers engaged, and cultivate long-term brand loyalty. It’s a fundamental issue that few enterprises have found a compelling way to address and is the underlying reason WFO/WEM suites (or platforms) exist,” said Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “A major aspect of the challenge is that the definition or description of an outstanding customer relationship or experience is constantly evolving, making it a moving target. This means that any company that wants to provide an outstanding CX in each and every touch with their customers, prospects, and partners needs a flexible servicing infrastructure that adapts as quickly as their customers.”

Verint Workforce Engagement™ achieved top customer satisfaction scores (5.0 out of 5.0) in 11 Vendor Satisfaction categories including: WFO/WEM product suite, implementation, training, professional services, innovation, vendor communication, and overall vendor satisfaction.

Perfect scores (5.0 out of 5.0) were received across the following seven WFO/WEM Product Features categories: supervisor UI/UX, agent UI/UX, regulatory and compliance features, artificial intelligence, ease of integration with third-party applications, business intelligence, analytics, and reporting, and ability to administer the entire suite from a centralized environment.

Another round of perfect scores (5.0 out of 5.0) occurred across the following 10 WFO/WEM Modules categories: omnichannel recording, analytics enabled QM, workforce management, interaction analytics, surveying/VOC, performance management, gamification, knowledge management, robotic process automation, and customer journey analytics.

“The research presented by DMG Consulting reflects the ongoing need for workforce engagement as organizations have to do more with less,” says Verint’s David Singer, vice president, go-to-market strategy. “Verint solutions empower the workforce through automation and help our enterprise customers continue to create enduring customer relationships.”

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 180 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

* DMG Consulting LLC’s 2022 – 2023 Enterprise Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Product and Market Report, published January 2023

