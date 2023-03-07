Orlando, FL, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. (OTCQX: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a provider of environmentally conscious solutions in the arbor care, disposal, and recycling industries announced its commitment to supporting NGO Sustainability, Inc. through a corporate sponsorship. This was achieved from SGTM’s partner, VRM Biologik attending December 1, 2022’s UN event, “Energy Transition Industries: Solutions to Achieving Sustainable Development Goals”.



NGO Sustainability, Inc. (“NGO”) is accredited to the United Nations Environment Program and a member of the UN Global Compact sharing our mutual purpose of sustainability. In exchange to the sponsorship, the Company will receive special invitations to United Nations events that’ll include SGTM’s logo featured throughout, including published materials. The investment will increase brand visibility leading to our mission to form partnerships to collectively save the planet.

By contributing to the corporate sponsorship, SGTM will donate funds to non-profit organization with similar goals in preserving/restoring our planet for future generations to come. Aside from donations, SGTM will host NGO through their Green Global Segments to share ways everyone can work towards improving our planet to start the spark of a green revolution.

NGO’s President, Roma Stibravy comments, “NGO Sustainability had the good fortune to meet The Sustainable Green Team’s CEO, Tony Raynor at our United Nations, New York City Side Event in December 2022. If SGTM did not exist, it would be a company that NGO Sustainability would be proud to create. By turning wood waste that would normally go into landfills, into sustainable mulch, and along with VRM Biologik creating improved soil for growing, our planet is not only better protected, but also our tree coverage and food supply is contributing in this way to the green revolution.”

Tony Raynor, Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our world is changing, and we will be involved in breakthrough to save planet Earth. Through this sponsorship we will expand our outreach on sharing our vision and spark a change.”

About NGO Sustainability, Inc.

NGO is a non-profit organization in Consultative Status with the Unite Nations that is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and renewable energy. Its mission is to preserve Earth for future generations, by empowering citizens and governments to implement sustainable practices and raise awareness.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.unngosustainability.org/home

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and national supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, including the soil amendment products: HumiSoil® and XLR8® and lumber products. The Company sells directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores, and wholesale distributors. The Company’s primary corporate objective is to provide a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has been historically sent to local landfills and disposal sites, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com or visit SGTM’s YouTube Channel.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

