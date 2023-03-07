Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and space-based data collection, announces integration of edge AI capabilities into its planned satellite constellation.

Under an expanded agreement with Exo-Space, Sidus will leverage the FeatherEdge AI platform to provide near real-time intelligence derived from Earth Observation data. This includes opportunities to identify and intervene against environmental emergencies. It can detect unregistered vessels contributing to illegal fishing, track natural disasters such as floods or wildfires in real-time, and provide early warnings for events including oil spills or methane leaks.

“FeatherEdge executes novel machine vision algorithms to detect and classify objects and structures within the field of view of on-board imaging systems. FeatherEdge processes raw data directly from sensors and sends down only the relevant information, reducing downlink costs and improving response times to observable events,” said Jeremy Allam, Co-founder and CEO of Exo-Space.

The combination of a rapid revisit rate satellite constellation and onboard high performance edge AI computing is expected to enable Sidus to offer industry leading data transmission speed. This combined solution significantly accelerates the speed in which end users can receive analytics after image capture. The integration of edge AI capabilities also allows ground operators to send updated tasking commands, mission objectives (such as regions of interest), and AI models (corresponding to emerging events), enabling the delivery of intelligence that can be adapted to evolving challenges.

“By integrating edge AI into our Sidus fleet of satellites, we expect to be able to provide government and commercial customers with near-real-time intelligence. Edge AI implements advanced analytic methods such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in an edge computing environment. Processing will occur in space, prior to transmitting data back to Earth, and will enable our constellation to learn to prioritize the retrieval of useful intelligence so we can deliver efficient, actionable insights for critical data driven decisions,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About Exo-Space

Exo-Space, located in Los Angeles, California, develops high performance data processing devices, and intelligent middleware to enable implementation of computationally intensive data processing applications, particularly those with a basis in artificial intelligence and machine learning, onboard spacecraft. Operating in an emerging market servicing customers that require ultra-low-latency space analytics, Exo-Space has developed and thoroughly tested a unique platform that creates mission flexibility and high-performance computing for its host spacecraft.

Exo-Space's technology provides benefits to both satellite operators, adding a layer of intelligence to their operations, as well as Earth-based entities, providing insights on Earth Observation data collected with sub-minute latency. Exo-Space's technology is built to operate anywhere that data is generated, from Low Earth Orbit, to the moon, to Mars and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

