CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that George Kurtz, chief executive officer, and Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the following investor conference:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: San Francisco

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Presentation Time: 9:10 a.m. PST

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005736/en/