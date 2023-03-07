WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kearney Companies has deployed Powerfleet’s ( PWFL) SaaS-based fleet intelligence platform, Unity. Combined with Powerfleet’s telematics devices and dash cam solutions, Kearney has a powerful, agnostic system to ingest, process and enrich data from every vehicle and asset. With Powerfleet’s data insights, Kearney has a true, single pane of glass to automate and make informed decisions to protect assets, increase productivity and most importantly, improve the safety of its people.

“Powerfleet’s intelligent solution complements our approach to offering the highest quality of work to our customers and helps our employees efficiently and safely do their job,” said Tom Spangler, Chief Financial Officer at The Kearney Companies. “The ability to rapidly make sense of a myriad of data, supported with Powerfleet’s intuitive and dynamic interface, intrigued us. Furthermore, implementation across our various sites and depots went seamlessly. We’re working with a true partner – one that puts us and our customers’ needs first.”

As Kearney will streamline their systems and operate from one data hub, they are able to harness the power of Powerfleet to capitalize on the latest in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). This allows Kearney to analyze and proactively manage risky driving situations across their current fleet of 90 road-capable vehicles. Further, they will leverage real-time alerts to bolster safety programs, reduce accidents, increase security, and lower insurance costs.

Kearney can also access utilization hours, as well as automating preventative maintenance tasks. Furthermore, Kearney gains strategic insight into fuel use from examining behaviors like excess idling and detecting unexpected fuel loss.

“At Powerfleet, we prioritize people-powered IoT by meeting the unique and evolving needs of our customers,” said Steve Towe, Chief Executive Officer at Powerfleet. “The goal of our purpose-built solution is to not only save time and money for our customers, but to ultimately save lives, through increased safety measures and real-time interactions. Kearney can level up their monitoring, assuring safety, efficiency, and visibility for their entire team.”

More information on Powerfleet’s solution for construction is available here.

Additionally, Conexpo attendees can learn more at Powerfleet’s booth N10131 from March 14-18, 2023. Contact us here to schedule a meeting with our experts.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet ( PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers’ and partners’ ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet’s tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com.

ABOUT KEARNEY

The Kearney Companies’ has been owned and operated by the Kearney Family since 1956. Kearney first made a name for itself as a small earthmoving company in the early fifties. Prior to entering the construction business, Wes Kearney, founder of KCC worked for a leading boiler plant manufacturer that required him to travel extensively. Not wanting to leave his wife Joanne home alone with their three young sons, Bryan, Barry and Bing, Wes Kearney quit his job. That day he purchased his first bulldozer was the day he began what would become the Kearney family of companies. The Kearney Companies is a Site Development Company located in Tampa Bay area. For more information, please visit https://thekearneycompanies.com.

