DUBLIN and MILAN , Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company” BREA) today announced that an independent brand awareness study ranked its Brera FC football team as the third most popular in Milan, behind only billion-dollar clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan. In addition, Brera FC’s brand awareness is up over 300% following the Nasdaq IPO of its parent Brera Holdings in January 2023, the first ever listing of an Italian football team in New York. Importantly, some 25% of Milanese residents polled in the study indicated they would consider investing in BREA on Nasdaq.

“The brand study by SWG S.p.A. confirms what we believed: Brera Holdings has taken a leadership position once again with our unique ‘social impact soccer’ business model, and the public is also paying attention to our trend-setting Nasdaq IPO,” said BREA CEO Sergio Scalpelli.

Brera FC founder and president Alessandro Aleotti said, "Unlike AC Milan and FC Inter, Brera FC is pursuing a radically new path in the world of football: the establishment of a native global club, with its headquarters in Milan and various Brera-branded teams all over the world."

“It is gratifying to see that in Milan Brera FC is recognized by 70% polled as ‘a valid alternative to the spendthrift model of the sheikhs’ according to SWG,” continued Aleotti, also a member of the Brera Holdings Board of Directors and the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer. “But two other findings were especially important to the recognition Brera FC has achieved for its sustainable approach to business: another 70% said ‘Brera can stimulate the football system to rethink itself and improve,’ and some 58% are positive that ‘Brera is the right balance between sports business and social commitment,’ as determined by SWG,” summarized Aleotti.

“We will continue to execute on the Brera Holdings business models, leveraging the Brera FC brand which has been ‘Made in Italy’ through our sustainable and impactful presence here, but then expanding internationally by acquiring first division teams in the microstates of Europe that qualify for UEFA tournaments, like we announced two weeks ago with the Letter of Intent for Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia,” said CEO Scalpelli.

Explanatory Note on SWG S.p.A. and the Brand Study

From March 2016 to May 2022, the Company’s Brera FC football team engaged SWG S.p.A., or SWG, to provide certain polling services, free of charge under a verbal understanding. In January 2023 the Company engaged SWG to update their May 2022 Brera brand study for €6,700 and SWG produced, on February 20, 2023, its “Brera Project Brand Awareness & Strategy Evaluation” report for the Company (“BPBASE”), which provided the data for today’s press release. The BPBASE polling was carried out between February 14-17, 2023 on a sample of 590 adults residing in the Municipality of Milan, Italy. The sample size makes it possible to contain the maximum margin of error estimate below the 4% threshold, with a confidence interval of 95%.

SWG is beneficially owned by Adrio Maria de Carolis, a beneficial owner of approximately 31% of our Class A Ordinary Shares and a former director of Brera Holdings. Mr. de Carolis recused himself from any involvement in the preparation and dissemination of the BPBASE, which was conducted by an independent SWG team.

