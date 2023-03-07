Big-Budget Buyers on Fiverr Business Can Now Access a Dedicated Project Manager

3 minutes ago
Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced the launch of Project+Partner. This new service is available to Fiverr Business customers. Fiverr Business is a premium offering on Fiverr that caters specifically to medium to larger sized businesses with larger teams and bigger budgets. It includes premium features such as individually vetted talent pool, team collaboration tools, and white-glove onboarding services.

With the launch of “Project Partner,” businesses have the option to be connected with a trusted professional who will manage complex projects end-to-end. (Photo: Business Wire)

Project Partner is the latest addition to the benefits that a Fiverr Business customer can enjoy. Specifically, customers with a complex project that involves a large budget and a team of freelancers, will have the option to leverage a Project Partner to manage the project from start to finish. During the free consultation, the Project Partner learns the project’s scope in order to match the best talent for the project’s specific needs. As the project unfolds, the Project Partner bridges all communication between Fiverr freelancers and the customer, ensuring delivery on-time and on-budget. From website development, to marketing campaigns, or video production, Project Partner helps businesses to execute complex projects with ease, confidence and maximum efficiency.

“Your Project Partner acts as the creative service director of a top notch freelancing team, helping all members work together seamlessly toward project completion,” said Shai-Lee Spigelman, General Manager of Fiverr Business. “We saw Project Partner as a solution for the growing number of hiring managers and businesses that were turning to Fiverr for complex services and projects that would require the input of several freelancers on our platform.”

Members of the Project Partner team are hand-selected professionals with expertise in their designated field.

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading platform for digital intelligence, was a recent Project Partner client. The company leveraged Fiverr’s freelancers to create video assets to enrich their blog posts and drive more traffic. Robin Morley, Similarweb’s Senior Creative Manager said, “Having a Project Partner coordinate and manage the entire process made the commissioning and production process extremely straightforward.” For more on the video created by the Project Partner and Fiverr Business freelancers for Similarweb, visit this link.

Fiverr Business launched in September 2020, to support corporate teams and departments within medium and larger businesses. It offers a high-touch experience for managing projects with vetted freelance talent. On Fiverr Business all projects, communication deliveries, and budgeting are on one dashboard. Team members share a common payment method, and favorite freelancers are saved for quick access.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don't get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005208/en/

