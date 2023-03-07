SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at the 5th Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Development (CKD) Summit in Boston, MA from March 7 – 9, 2023.



Chinook will participate in the following panel discussions and presentation:

Panel Discussion: Rare, Diabetic & Hypertensive Kidney Disease: What do Payers and Regulators Need to See? Beyond hard endpoints: what is an approvable and achievable endpoint in diabetic and rare kidney diseases? Harmonizing global regulations and patient metrics Considering future principles of reimbursement and benchmarking clinical benefit in the context of new approved therapies Date/Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:00 pm EST Participant: Tom Frohlich, Chief Operating Officer of Chinook Therapeutics Presentation: From Positive Proof of Concept to Phase III Registration Trial: Designing & Executing Robust Clinical Trials in Rare Disease Indications Accelerating development of BION-1301 for the treatment of IgAN Exploring disease-modifying biomarkers assessments and optimizing trial design in rare disease populations To orphan drug designation and beyond: enhancing clinical outcome in defined patient cohorts Date/Time: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 am EST Participant: Andrew King, DVM, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Chinook Therapeutics Panel Discussion: Accelerated Approval, Small Patient Populations & Precision Medicine: Executing Clinical Trials in Rare Kidney Diseases Clarifying heterogeneous disease pathogenesis to investigate exciting targets Analyzing the landscape for early and disease specific biomarkers to monitor disease progression Navigating patient enrollment in the context of exploding competition for patients with specific disease criteria Date/Time: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:30 am EST Participant: Andrew King, DVM, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Chinook Therapeutics Panel Discussion: Redefining Inclusion & Exclusion Criteria in Trials to Optimize Development & Study Multiple Outcomes Navigating inclusion of patients with underlying conditions and comorbidities Diabetic complications, cardiovascular complications, children and transplant patients: who should we be including in trials? Rethinking patient selection through reviewing staging, fast progressors and comorbidities to reflect target patient groups Date/Time: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 am EST Participant: Charlotte Jones-Burton, MD, MS, Senior Vice President of Product Development and Strategy of Chinook Therapeutics

For more information on these and other presentations, please visit the CKD Summit website.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and proteinuric glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial for IgA nephropathy. CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of hyperoxalurias, is being evaluated in a phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers. In addition, Chinook’s research and discovery efforts are focused on building a pipeline of precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases with defined genetic and molecular drivers. Chinook is leveraging insights from kidney single cell RNA sequencing and large CKD patient cohorts that have been comprehensively panomically phenotyped, with retained biosamples and prospective clinical follow-up, to discover and develop therapeutic candidates with mechanisms of action targeted against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, including those relating to Chinook’s business, future operations, advancement of its product candidates and product pipeline, clinical development of its product candidates, including expectations regarding cash forecasts and timing of initiation and results of clinical trials, and regulatory submissions, including the timing of the results of our phase 3 ALIGN trial and phase 2 AFFINITY trial of atrasentan, phase 1 clinical trial of CHK-336, and submission for potential accelerated approval. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “project,” “expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, including initiation of clinical trials of our existing product candidates or those developed as part of the Evotec collaboration or other strategic collaborations, whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of future trials, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that may be more advanced or have greater resources than we do, our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates, and the effects of COVID-19 and macroeconomic conditions on our clinical programs and business operations. Many of these risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Chinook assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.



