NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that Compass+Health+Network, a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) and Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), has chosen NextGen%26reg%3B+Behavioral+Health+Suite in pursuit of its mission to provide whole-person care. The nonprofit healthcare organization offers a full continuum of services, including primary care, behavioral health and oral health to more than 100,000 patients across 84 locations in Missouri.

Compass Health Network adopted the NextGen Behavioral Health Suite to complete its integrated platform and provide a complete view of patient health for its staff of more than 3,000. The organization expanded its partnership with NextGen Healthcare because it is the only electronic health record (EHR) vendor to offer behavioral health, primary care, oral health, and human services in one integrated software solution.

“Compass Health Network is taking a more complete approach to delivering whole-person health with our fully integrated solution,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer and executive vice president at NextGen Healthcare. “It is critical for providers to work on a platform that provides both a comprehensive clinical record and actionable insight at the point of care – benefitting both patients and providers.”

The importance of integrated care is at the forefront for practices. According to a 2021 OPEN MINDS survey commissioned by NextGen Healthcare, 51 percent of behavioral health providers have fully implemented whole-person care, while another 29 percent have started the integration process. For Compass Health Network, this translates to a “person-centered” mission in which families in the communities it serves can rely on one trusted source for everything from mental health services to pediatric dental checkups and routine visits.

“The addition of the NextGen Behavioral Health Suite is enabling Compass Health Network to deliver the continuity of care that enables better healthcare outcomes in its communities,” Velamoor concluded.

Visit NextGen+Healthcare for more information on solutions for integrated, whole-person care.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Compass Health Network

Compass Health Network takes a person-centered, integrated approach to caring for our customers. This healthcare model focuses on treating the whole person and is a collaboration of care involving the individual customer, personal providers and, when appropriate, family members. Our efficient, effective services are enhanced by data and technology to ensure customers receive evidence-based care delivered in the right way, at the right time, and in the right place. Learn more at compasshealthnetwork.org%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005527/en/