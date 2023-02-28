PR Newswire

Go Global Ecommerce is Europe's #1 cross-border ecommerce solution, offers fast-growing businesses help to simplify international selling.

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Go Global Ecommerce today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants access to Go Global Ecommerce's merchant of record technology and services that allow brands to expand sales internationally. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Go Global Ecommerce and begin selling worldwide in as little as two weeks through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"Go Global Ecommerce is thrilled to be named a BigCommerce Technology Partner. We have long been admirers of BigCommerce's Open SaaS capabilities that help brands worldwide achieve the ultimate in online store experiences," said Daniel Viniegra, chief commercial and partnerships officer of Go Global Ecommerce. "We are excited to begin integrating with BigCommerce's customers so they can further expand their cross-border e-commerce reach."

Go Global Ecommerce works closely with brands looking to expand their businesses to new international markets with technology to help them sell confidently, reduce operating costs, and maximize revenues to accelerate growth. Go Global Ecommerce's team of experts has helped multinational retailers like Nestle, Borsalino, and Smeg develop, implement, and maintain effective digital and cross-border strategies in an ever-evolving digital and technological ecosystem.

By partnering with BigCommerce, Go Global Ecommerce will be able to offer even more personalized support to merchants that are looking to expand on a global scale. Through this partnership, BigCommerce and Go Global Ecommerce are setting a new standard for supporting businesses in their efforts for cross-border growth.

"Our partnership with Go Global Ecommerce further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Jim Herbert, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce. "Go Global Ecommerce shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service. For more information, visit Go Global Ecommerce's website .

About Go Global Ecommerce

Go Global Ecommerce is Europe's #1 cross-border ecommerce solution that simplifies the complexity of D2C sales for companies looking to expand their business to new international markets. Go Global Ecommerce's complete global infrastructure, combined with its high-end technology, makes it a reliable partner to sell confidently and risk-free, reducing operating costs and maximizing revenues to accelerate growth.

For more information, please visit www.goglobalecommerce.com .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with simplicity and ease of use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/go-global-ecommerce-named-bigcommerce-technology-partner-301757588.html

SOURCE Go Global Ecommerce