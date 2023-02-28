WiMi Hologram Cloud Develops 3D Gesture Tracking Algorithm to Build Smart and Efficient HCI Model

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced its development of 3D gesture tracking algorithm. This is a method of tracking a user's gesture by capturing the position of the target gesture and translating its movement into a continuous path of points in a video frame to parse human gestures through mathematical algorithms.

A three-dimensional gesture tracking algorithm is a significant research direction in computer vision. The algorithm achieves the tracking of user gestures through gestures and camera pose and position information, which solves the gesture tracking problem in video streams to a certain extent. 3D gesture recognition can recognize various gestures and movements, an essential trend in the current development of gesture recognition technology. Its multi-angle 3D imaging can be realized by using special algorithms after image acquisition through a camera, without the need to wear any sensor or marker, as long as the ordinary camera can synchronize the output of hand movement trajectory, which has the characteristics of naturalness, convenience, scalability, and accuracy.

WiMi's 3D gesture tracking algorithm system can be divided into three functional modules: image information acquisition, processing and analysis, and result output. The core is the gesture tracking, feature extraction, and segmentation of gestures.

Combining digital image processing, AI, computer vision, and other technologies, WiMi's 3D gesture tracking algorithm system can complete 3D imaging of human hands and recognize and track gestures. At the same time, combined with accurate depth information, the system enables users to interact with the computer more naturally. The system enhances the interaction experience between the user and the computer and effectively reduces the error rate when the user operates. As mobile devices gradually become more portable, mobile terminals are equipped with more and more sensors, making it possible for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices to obtain information about users' hand movements in real-time.

Three-dimensional gesture tracking algorithm has been widely used in many fields such as entertainment games, education, medical and industrial production. It can build a more efficient communication bridge between machines and humans, making life more colorful and intelligent. With the continuous development of hand gesture tracking and recognition technology, the application area of using hand gestures for interaction will also become more extensive. In the future, WiMi plans to expand the application of 3D gesture tracking algorithms in the fields of virtual reality, robot remote control, intelligent driving, games, and entertainment.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

favicon.png?sn=CN27048&sd=2023-02-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wimi-hologram-cloud-develops-3d-gesture-tracking-algorithm-to-build-smart-and-efficient-hci-model-301757605.html

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN27048&Transmission_Id=202302280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN27048&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.