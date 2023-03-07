Family Practice Center (FPC) Partners with agilon health to Deliver New Level of Value-Based Care for Central Pennsylvanians

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Family Practice Center, PC (FPC), Central Pennsylvania’s largest independent primary care physician group, today announced that it has formed a new partnership with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Starting in 2024, the partnership will transition FPC to a full-risk, value-based care model for Central Pennsylvania Medicare patients that will yield better outcomes for both patients and physicians.

“A value-based approach is the future of health care, and there is no better leader in this space than agilon health,” said Benjamin Williard, chief executive officer, Family Practice Center, PC. “agilon’s model is directly in line with our mission to remain independent and provide patients with community-based, affordable, and high-quality care. This partnership will enable our physicians to better serve senior patients in Central Pennsylvania, particularly those who live in rural and underserved areas.”

FPC is central Pennsylvania’s largest independent primary care physician group, serving over 200,000 patients across 42 locations in 12 counties. The organization is committed to a patient-centered medical home (PCMH) model for delivering high-quality care by partnering with patients, alongside their families and caregivers, to improve treatment outcomes. FPC’s scope of services ranges from family medicine and pediatrics, to onsite labs and x-rays, and physical therapy from newborns to seniors.

“Primary care physicians are community leaders, and it is agilon’s goal to empower them to remain in that important position,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “FPC have demonstrated a clear commitment to enabling better health outcomes for their senior patients, and we look forward to working together to advance care delivery through the implementation of our Total Care Model.”

agilon is accelerating at scale the transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients through its aligned partnerships, purpose-built platform, and peer network of like-minded physicians. FPC is joining agilon’s growing network of physician partners and will be part of the 2024 class of new partner organizations.

About Family Practice Center, PC

Family Practice Center, PC (FPC) is central Pennsylvania’s largest independent primary care physician group that serves over 200,000 patients. Founded nearly 50 years ago, FPC now operates 42 locations across central Pennsylvania. FPC’s 160+ providers care for patients of all ages with the focus of community-based care. Services include family medicine, pediatrics, sleep medicine, laboratory, x-ray, and much more. For more information about FPC, please visit www.fpcdoctors.com.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,200+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 25 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230228005399r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005399/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.