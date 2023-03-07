Family Practice Center, PC (FPC), Central Pennsylvania’s largest independent primary care physician group, today announced that it has formed a new partnership with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Starting in 2024, the partnership will transition FPC to a full-risk, value-based care model for Central Pennsylvania Medicare patients that will yield better outcomes for both patients and physicians.

“A value-based approach is the future of health care, and there is no better leader in this space than agilon health,” said Benjamin Williard, chief executive officer, Family Practice Center, PC. “agilon’s model is directly in line with our mission to remain independent and provide patients with community-based, affordable, and high-quality care. This partnership will enable our physicians to better serve senior patients in Central Pennsylvania, particularly those who live in rural and underserved areas.”

FPC is central Pennsylvania’s largest independent primary care physician group, serving over 200,000 patients across 42 locations in 12 counties. The organization is committed to a patient-centered medical home (PCMH) model for delivering high-quality care by partnering with patients, alongside their families and caregivers, to improve treatment outcomes. FPC’s scope of services ranges from family medicine and pediatrics, to onsite labs and x-rays, and physical therapy from newborns to seniors.

“Primary care physicians are community leaders, and it is agilon’s goal to empower them to remain in that important position,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “FPC have demonstrated a clear commitment to enabling better health outcomes for their senior patients, and we look forward to working together to advance care delivery through the implementation of our Total Care Model.”

agilon is accelerating at scale the transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients through its aligned partnerships, purpose-built platform, and peer network of like-minded physicians. FPC is joining agilon’s growing network of physician partners and will be part of the 2024 class of new partner organizations.

About Family Practice Center, PC

Family Practice Center, PC (FPC) is central Pennsylvania’s largest independent primary care physician group that serves over 200,000 patients. Founded nearly 50 years ago, FPC now operates 42 locations across central Pennsylvania. FPC’s 160+ providers care for patients of all ages with the focus of community-based care. Services include family medicine, pediatrics, sleep medicine, laboratory, x-ray, and much more. For more information about FPC, please visit www.fpcdoctors.com.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,200+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 25 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

