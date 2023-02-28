Silicon Labs to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that the company will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Hollister, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 12:15 p.m. PST.

The fireside chat will be streamed on the Investor Relations page of the company website at silabs.com.

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

