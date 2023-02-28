PASSUR Aerospace Signs Exclusive Agreement to Support L3Harris Symphony® for Airports Suite of Products

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023

Combined product portfolio will deliver the most comprehensive and advanced airport operations software and data services offering to commercial aviation

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (PASSUR) announced that it has acquired an exclusive, perpetual use license to market, sell and support the L3Harris Symphony® for Airports suite of products. Under the terms of the Agreement, PASSUR will assume responsibility for existing Symphony® for Airports customers and align products with existing PASSUR solutions to offer more comprehensive solutions to customers.

PASSUR aggregates data from the world's largest Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) network, including over 55,000 terrestrial ADS-B sensors, a global space-based satellite ADS-B network, weather feeds, air navigation service provider, airline and airport operator data. Using machine learning / artificial intelligence driven forecasting and predictions, PASSUR provides airport and airline operators with solutions for real-time situational awareness, decision support, collaboration and surface management. PASSUR's ARiVA platform also provides airfield workflow optimization modules for aircraft tows, surface movement sequencing and gate management.

The Symphony® for Airports suite delivers an integrated aviation software solution set for airport operators with tools that assist in the proactive management of airfield operations, irregular operations, aircraft noise monitoring and community engagement, airside vehicle tracking, traffic flow monitoring and airport analytics.

"The addition of Symphony products significantly increases the depth and breadth of our portfolio, and our reach in the airport market," said Brian Cook, Chief Executive Officer of PASSUR Aerospace. "We are excited for the opportunity to bring unmatched capability and service to our combined customer base."

As a result of this agreement, PASSUR will provide support to over 120 commercial airport contracts, making PASSUR the market leader in flight tracking, airport collaborative-decision-making, noise operations management, flight data services and landing fee management.

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR) is the operations platform of choice for aviation experts, offering a unique combination of global data, decision support, and subject matter expertise solutions to improve operational efficiencies. Our platform and people help deliver actionable-data and user-friendly tools to corporate and operations leadership. Specifically, PASSUR products identify knowledge-based approaches to minimize and eliminate bottleneck capacity constraints, mitigate irregular operations (IROPS), recover operations after a disruption or interruption in service, and enhance the efficiency of the daily schedule. Our collaborative framework uniquely enhances data sharing, communications, and decision-making within and between stakeholders in an operations ecosystem. PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports globally including in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

