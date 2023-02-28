RCI Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 20%

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 20%, to $0.06 per share from $0.05, for the fiscal 2023 second quarter ending March 31, 2023. The 2Q23 dividend is payable March 29, 2023, to holders of record March 15, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of March 14, 2023. This marks RCI's 29th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (Twitter: @RCIHHinc)

With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

