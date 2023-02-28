MERRELL® VOTED FOOTWEAR PLUS AWARD OUTDOOR WINNER FOR THE 14TH TIME

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROCKFORD, Mich., Feb. 28, 2023

The win marks the brand's fourth consecutive year as the Plus Award outdoor category recipient

ROCKFORD, Mich., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Footwear Plus has named Merrell®, the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, as its 24th Annual Plus Awards winner in the outdoor category for the fourth consecutive year and 14th time since the award's inception.

Merrell_Logo.jpg

The Plus Awards recognize design and retail excellence throughout the footwear market and are created by Footwear Plus, the industry's leading fashion magazine for 32 years. The awards are the only accolades determined by the votes of industry members and consumers. Winners were announced in the magazine's March edition, read by industry decision-makers worldwide.

"Our Plus Award win is a testament to the role we have played and will continue to play in outdoor consumers' lives," said Merrell Senior Vice President of Global Footwear John Burch. "We're there with our consumers every step of the way from hike to trail run and lifestyle as we share the simple power of the outdoors with everyone."

Merrell has earned its spot as the outdoor category winner 14 times since the Plus Award's establishment in 1999, including: 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

"Consumers today are thinking differently about the trail and what they consider hiking continues to evolve, especially as hike is becoming a mainstream activity. People want lighter, faster, more athletic footwear that can be styled with great color options, and they know Merrell can deliver on what they're looking for," said Burch.

Looking ahead, Merrell will continue to focus on its legacy as a leader in hike, make its mark in the trail running space, and offer stylish lifestyle footwear to the everyday consumer. In 2023, Merrell has already launched a collaboration with Unlikely Hikers and Jordan Ann Craig. The MTL Skyfire 2 – set to launch in April 2023 – was also recently named a winner by the 2023 Runner's World Spring Shoe Awards.

Merrell had an award-winning 2022 as the brand was named Footwear News Achievement Awards Brand of the Year; TIME Magazine honored the MTL Long Sky 2 as one of its Best Inventions of 2022; and the brand earned a spot as an honorable mention on Outside Magazine's Best Places to Work.

For more information on Merrell, please visit merrell.com.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand was recently named Footwear News' 2022 Brand of the Year for promoting a more diverse vision of the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell® is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

favicon.png?sn=LA26481&sd=2023-02-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/merrell-voted-footwear-plus-award-outdoor-winner-for-the-14th-time-301757707.html

SOURCE Merrell

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26481&Transmission_Id=202302280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26481&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.