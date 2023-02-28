PR Newswire

CARTHAGE, Mo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified manufacturer Leggett & Platt announced that Mitch Dolloff, Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern (12:40 p.m. Central), in Orlando, Florida.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett's website at www.leggett.com. Investors are encouraged to log on at least five minutes prior to the start of the presentation.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 140-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, approximately 20,000 employees, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

