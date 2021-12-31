Uwharrie Capital Corp Announces Year-End 2022 Earnings

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ALBEMARLE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023

ALBEMARLE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCQX: UWHR) and its subsidiary, Uwharrie Bank, reported consolidated total assets of $1.02 billion at December 31, 2022, versus $939.7 million at December 31, 2021.

Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, was $8.2 million versus $10.1 million for the same period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income available to common shareholders was $7.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for December 31, 2021. Net income available to common shareholders takes into consideration the payment of dividends on preferred stock issued by the Company.

The key driver of the reduction in earnings year-over-year is primarily attributable to the reduction in income from mortgage banking as a result of the drastically increasing interest rate environment, causing a significant slow-down in mortgage originations and virtually no re-finance incentive for homeowners.

About Uwharrie Capital Corp
Uwharrie Capital Corp offers a full range of financial solutions through its subsidiaries: Uwharrie Bank and Uwharrie Investment Advisors. Additional information on Uwharrie Capital Corp may be found at www.Uwharrie.com or by calling 704-982-4415.

favicon.png?sn=CG26590&sd=2023-02-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uwharrie-capital-corp-announces-year-end-2022-earnings-301757964.html

SOURCE Uwharrie Capital Corp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG26590&Transmission_Id=202302280838PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG26590&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.