Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (the “Company” or “Xponential Fitness”), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, today announced Anthony Geisler, Chief Executive Officer, and John Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference to be held March 6-8, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Management is scheduled to present on Monday, March 6 th at 11:35 a.m. ET.

at 11:35 a.m. ET. The 35 th Annual ROTH Conference to be held March 13-14, 2023 in Dana Point, California. Management is scheduled to present on Monday, March 13 th at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Annual ROTH Conference to be held March 13-14, 2023 in Dana Point, California. Management is scheduled to present on Monday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m. PT. The 2023 BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Conference to be held March 14-15, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 15 th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Citi 2023 Global Consumer Conference to be held March 16-17, 2023 in Aventura, Florida. Management will be meeting with investors throughout the conference.

Links to the Company’s live presentations at the Raymond James and Bank of America Conferences will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.xponential.com and replays will be available following the events.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 14 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

