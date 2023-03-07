HINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. ( MBOT), the developer of the LIBERTY® Robotic System, the first single-use endovascular robotic system, announced that Harel Gadot, Chairman, CEO and President, Dr. Eyal Morag, Chief Medical Officer, and other leaders from the business team, will be attending the upcoming Society of Interventional Radiologist (SIR) annual meeting. The Company is meeting with potential strategic and commercial partners as well as leading interventional radiologists, looking to further expand its network of Key Opinion Leaders while also sharing the progress of the LIBERTY Robotic System as it gets closer to commercialization.



“We value these opportunities to interact and engage with our target audience and it’s important that we leverage their feedback into our future plans for the LIBERTY Robotic System,” commented Mr. Gadot. “As we get closer to the commercialization of the LIBERTY Robotic System, our objective is to ensure a positive user experience, so the level of care delivered to patients is superior to the current standard of care.”

The SIR annual meeting is being held from March 4th - 9th in Phoenix, Arizona, and is designed to meet the educational needs of practicing Physicians, Interventional Radiologists (IR), IRs in-training, diagnostic radiologists, and other physicians with a special interest in IR. It is the premiere venue offering IR education designed specifically for clinical associates. The meeting also offers an interactive introduction to interventional radiology for medical students who may be considering the specialty as their focus.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. ( MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

