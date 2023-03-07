Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE%3A+VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced the latest release of its Flow+print+preparation+software. Flow 5.0 unlocks an array of new capabilities for engineers using Velo3D’s fully integrated solution including user-selectable core parameter sets that provide enhanced control over builds with the ability to assign different parameters to any part on the build plate. This improvement, in addition to Flow’s ability to apply skin and contour overrides, gives customers enhanced control over the final material properties of printed parts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005111/en/

Velo3D's Flow 5.0 software now features a new graphical merging feature that enables operators to calculate build times for builds of different part quantities more quickly. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Through our software, we are able to continually expand our manufacturing capabilities based on customers’ needs and feedback,” said Alexander+Varlahanov, VP of Engineering at Velo3D. “By enabling selectable core parameters for customers, engineers can modify the material properties of their parts to better suit the need of the application, including more isotropic parts. This even works on builds with multiple types of parts where each requires a different core parameter set.”

The new Flow 5.0 release also includes checks and messages that identify possible errors before a build even starts, reducing the likelihood of customers experiencing failures in their builds. In doing so, engineers can be confident that a part will print successfully before the process begins. Flow also now includes labeling for objects. Customers can easily add alphanumeric characters, like serial numbers or other unique identifying text, to their builds within the Flow print preparation software to clearly identify and label instances of their parts. Once the print file is produced, the characters can be updated through a new Label Updater tool.

The release also enables a faster method to calculate build times for builds of different part quantity. After a part has been prepared for print, users can vary the quantity of that part and see updated build times to better understand the economics of scaled production. This enables contract manufacturers to speed up their quoting process and accelerates OEM planning and scheduling.

The Flow print preparation software is a key part of Velo3D’s fully integrated metal additive manufacturing solution. The software takes traditional CAD files and turns them into print files without any specialization or design for additive manufacturing (DfAM). Other parts of the solution include the Sapphire+family+of+printers, Assure+quality+assurance+software, and the underlying Intelligent+Fusion manufacturing process that ensures consistent, repeatable outcomes across different Sapphire printers from the same print file.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to San Francisco Chronicle’s prestigious annual list of Top+Workplaces+in+the+Bay+Area+2022. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s goals for 2023 and the Company’s other expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

VELO, VELO3D, SAPPHIRE, and INTELLIGENT FUSION, are registered trademarks of Velo3D, Inc.; and WITHOUT COMPROMISE, FLOW and ASSURE are trademarks of Velo3D, Inc. All Rights Reserved © Velo3D, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005111/en/