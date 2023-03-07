At Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Aeris Communications see growing excitement among partners and customers about the joint capabilities of their combined companies. Ericsson announced in December 2022 the transfer of its IoT Accelerator and Connected Vehicle Cloud businesses to Aeris, a leading provider of IoT solutions based in San Jose, California. Close is expected during Q1 2023.

The combined capabilities of Aeris’ and Ericsson’s IoT business will create a leader in the fragmented IoT market that brings unprecedented scale, stability, reliability and security to launch and manage IoT programs around the world. Aeris%26rsquo%3B+secure+Intelligent+IoT+Network+and+value-added+services, targeting industry verticals such as Transportation, Utilities, Automotive and Healthcare, provide opportunities for communications service providers (CSPs) to monetize new services on top of global connectivity offered through Ericsson’s award-winning IoT Accelerator platform today.

At MWC, the combined team is showcasing new security capabilities that protect IoT programs from cyber security threats and other vulnerabilities. Already receiving positive feedback from customers, this is one of the first innovations the combined team will be offering to tens of millions of IoT devices on the IoT Accelerator platform.

Comments from partners:

“We have a long history of working together and a very successful joint venture with Aeris in Japan, and we enjoy the benefits of a global ecosystem as a key Ericsson IoT Accelerator partner,” says Daichi Nozaki, Vice President and Head of the Global Business Division at SoftBank Corp. and President and CEO of SB Telecom America Corp. “We are looking forward to the innovation Aeris and Ericsson will together bring to the IoT market and connected vehicle industry.”

Mats Lundquist, CEO of Telenor Connexion, says: “We are excited to start our partnership with Aeris to provide innovative IoT solutions to businesses worldwide. By combining Aeris’ operational leadership and technology with Telenor’s extensive network coverage and global support infrastructure, we will unlock new levels of value for our customers. With our successful track record of global IoT deployments, we’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and meeting the evolving needs of businesses in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. Together with Aeris, we will strengthen our commitment to provide world-class IoT solutions that help businesses achieve their goals.”

Mark Chapman, Executive – Industry, IoT & Unified Communications at Telstra, says: “We have a long partnership with Ericsson, and we look forward to continuing that and working with Aeris Communications, particularly on our pioneering Device Connect which helps customers efficiently manage their network of IoT devices. With Australia’s largest IoT network, our team of dedicated IoT specialists and as a foundational carrier partner in the IoT Accelerator ecosystem, we’re committed to being a leader in enterprise IoT solutions and partnering with customers to solve their real-world business challenges.”

Upon close, Aeris will provide the full lifecycle support for IoT programs across multiple industries, use cases and geographies to Ericsson’s current IoT customers and partners.

Come visit Ericsson IoT and Aeris at the Ericsson Hall (hall 2) during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 27 through March 2, 2023.

