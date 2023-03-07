Casey's Delivers on Guests' Cravings for Fan-Favorite Topping with New PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI Pizza

Tapping into guests’ love for pepperoni pizza and one of the busiest times of the year for game-day watch parties, Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) is fueling basketball and pizza fans alike with the all-new, limited-time-only PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza. The new craveable pizza is made with not one, not two, but three different types of pepperoni.

Casey’s Delivers on Guests’ Cravings for Fan-Favorite Topping with New PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI Pizza. (Photo: Business Wire)

Like all Casey’s pizzas, the PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza starts with made-from-scratch dough that is topped with marinara sauce and real mozzarella cheese. The bold new pie is then covered with just the right amount of crispy-cupping pepperoni, deli-style pepperoni and traditional pepperoni.

“At Casey’s, we are delivering delicious in every bite – and this time we pushed a fan favorite to the max. Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping, and we wanted to take it further with this LTO that will satisfy our guests’ love for pepperoni,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “The PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza is a craveable twist on a fan favorite. If you love pepperoni in every bite, then this new pizza is guaranteed to be a slam dunk.”

To celebrate the launch of the PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza at the height of college basketball season, Casey’s partnered with three basketball standouts across its 16-state footprint: Tyreke Key (Guard, University of Tennessee), Kris Murray (Forward, University of Iowa) and Sydney Parrish (Guard, Indiana University). The trio will show fans how they prepare for practice or the big game by visiting their local Casey’s for delicious, handmade pizza.

“Our PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza couldn’t tip off at a better time. We’re thrilled to have Tyreke, Kris and Sydney share this new pizza with their fans and let our guests know that Casey’s has everything they need for the next big game,” said Brennan.

The PEPPERONI PEPPERONI PEPPERONI pizza is available to Casey’s Rewards members only starting today, with a full release on March 1 through June 20 for just $16.99 as a large whole pie. Now through May 2, Casey’s guests can add to their game-day meal by including an eight-count order of chicken wings with any large pizza purchase for just $5. Order+online or in the Casey%26rsquo%3Bs+app before the buzzer hits zero, and this pizza is gone.

To help Casey’s continue to score big this year, the company has selected Tombras as its new marketing agency of record. Tombras, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based creative brand agency, will bring to Casey’s its extensive experience with convenience store, QSR and restaurant brands.

About Casey’s

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

