Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the official opening of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program for the 2023-2024 academic year. Academic scholarships of up to $5,000 will be awarded to up to 20 individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and up to five siblings of individuals living with Duchenne.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Recipients will be notified prior to August 2023 and awards will be distributed directly to the school, college or university in time for fall 2023 enrollment. Students may learn more about the program and how to apply by visiting sarepta.com/route79.

“Now in its sixth year, Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program is a demonstration of our deep commitment to the Duchenne community, and we are thrilled to again expand the program by awarding five additional scholarships to students living with Duchenne. We understand the impact Duchenne can have on the entire family, and so for the second year, we will award five scholarships to siblings of an individual with Duchenne,” said Diane Berry, Sarepta’s Senior Vice President of Global Health Policy, Government and Patient Affairs. “Since 2018, we’ve had the privilege of awarding 84 Route 79 scholarships to students living with Duchenne and five scholarships to students who have siblings with Duchenne. We continue to be impressed and inspired by each student’s story and commitment to their educational goals, and we look forward to reviewing applications from all the Route 79 applicants for the 2023-2024 academic year.”

To apply for a scholarship through the Route 79 program, applicants must be accepted to or enrolled in an accredited college or university, or a trade, technical or vocational school located in the United States. Only applicants diagnosed with Duchenne or applicants who have a sibling diagnosed with Duchenne are eligible for the program. College seniors or college graduates accepted to or enrolled in graduate school are also eligible to apply. Previous recipients of Route 79 scholarships may apply for the 2023 Scholarship Program only if they have not previously received a Route 79 scholarship four or more times. No consideration is given to whether an applicant was previously, is currently, or expects to be in the future, undergoing treatment with a Sarepta product or investigational therapy. For additional applicant criteria, please visit www.sarepta.com%2Froute79.

About Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program

The Route 79 program is designed to help students living with Duchenne and siblings of individuals living with Duchenne pursue their post-secondary educational goals. Scholarship recipients are chosen by an independent committee of Duchenne community members based on an applicant’s community involvement, personal essay, and recommendation letter. The underlying cause of Duchenne is a mutation or error in the gene coding for dystrophin. Dystrophin is an essential protein that plays a pivotal role in muscle structure, function and preservation. The numerical significance of the scholarship’s name, Route 79, ties to the 79 exons of the dystrophin gene. For more information, visit sarepta.com/route79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.comor follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

