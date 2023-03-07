BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Focus Financial Partners Inc. (Nasdaq - FOCS), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE – BRMK), TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq - TA), IAA, Inc. (NYSE - IAA)

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (Nasdaq - FOCS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Focus Financial will be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”). CD&R will pay $53.00 in cash for each share of Focus Financial common stock in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Focus Financial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether CD&R is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/focus-financial-partners-inc-nasdaq-focs/.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. ( – BRMK)

Under the terms of the deal, Broadmark will merge with Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital”) ( -RC). Each share of Broadmark common stock will be converted into 0.47233 shares of Ready Capital common stock. The respective closing stock prices for Ready Capital and Broadmark on February 24, 2023 imply an offer price of $5.90 per Broadmark share. Upon the closing of the merger, Ready Capital stockholders are expected to own approximately 64% of the combined company’s stock, while Broadmark stockholders are expected to own approximately 36% of the combined company’s stock. The investigation concerns whether the Broadmark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Broadmark shareholders in the combined company and whether the deal price is too low. For example, the implied deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $8.91 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/broadmark-realty-capital-inc--brmk/ .

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq - TA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TravelCenters will be acquired by BP p.l.c. ( - BP). BP will pay $86.00 in cash for each share of TravelCenters common stock in a deal valued at approximately $1.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the TravelCenters Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether BP is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/travelcenters-america-inc-nasdaq-ta/.

IAA, Inc. ( - IAA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, IAA will be acquired by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (“Ritchie Bros.”) ( - RBA). Ritchie Bros. will pay $10.00 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros. common stock (representing $46.88 per share) for each share of IAA common stock in a deal valued at approximately $7.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the IAA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Ritchie Bros.is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $55.01 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/iaa-inc--iaa/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

ti?nf=ODc3ODQ3OCM1NDM0OTA2IzIxODgyNzg=
Brodsky-Smith-LLC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.