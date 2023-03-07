Following year-high ratings in Q4 2022ii, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s free over-the-air, multicast television networks Comet, CHARGE%21 and TBD continue their momentum in the new year. For the first 7 weeks of 2023, the networks experienced year-over-year growth across all key dayparts in the coveted P25-54 demographic. Highlights are as follows:

In Prime, the networks collectively garnered a 30% audience increaseiii, while cable networks as a whole have declined by 23% on average for the same period.

CHARGE!, one of the fastest growing free TV networks, with a lineup of high-profile police procedural dramas including CSI: Miami and CSI: New York, saw a 54% increase.

Comet, the top destination on free TV for fans of sci-fi and fantasy series franchises, including The X-Files and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, saw a 5% increase.

TBD, one of the youngest skewing free TV networks, featuring a slate of fun reality-based series such as Fear Factor and Worlds Dumbest, garnered a 50% increase.

In Daytime, CHARGE! kicked off 2023 with the launch of its new weekday line up, anchored by the long-running CBS prime-time hit Without a Trace, resulting in double-digit year-over-year growthiv.

Without a Trace (new series) premiered on CHARGE! on January 2, 2023, M-F, 12 noon –3pm, resulting in a 50% year-over-year increase.

In Early Fringe, Comet launched Stargate SG-1 one of the longest running sci-fi series in TV history.

Premiering on January 16, 2023, M-F, 5pm-8pm, the fan favorite series experienced explosive growthv, resulting in an 82% year-over-year increase.

“In recent months, Comet, CHARGE! and TBD have added new programming acquisitions, grown ratings and successfully launched several new series,” said Adam Ware SVP, Growth Networks Group. “In January we announced the addition of new and upgraded local broadcast affiliates and linear carriage, adding 2.4 million national TV households. 2023 is off to a great start, it’s clear that the OTA broadcast sector is on the rise with even more exciting things to come, stay tuned.”

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

___________________________ i Nielsen L+SD, Total Day (M-Su/9am-3am), P2+ unduplicated daily reach, Jan'23 ii Nielsen L+SD P25-54 Imp (000), Prime (M-Su/8pm-1am), quarterly 2022 iii Nielsen L+SD P25-54 Prime (M-Su/8pm-1am), Jan'23 vs Jan'22 iv Charge, M-F/12-3pm P25-54 Without a Trace Jan'23 vs Jan'22 TP v Comet, M-F/5-8pm P25-54 Imp, Stargate Jan'23 vs Jan'22 T

