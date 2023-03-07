SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, today announced that Synergy Oncology, part of Synergy Laboratories, a full-service diagnostic laboratory based in Mobile, Alabama, will use SOPHiA DDM™ to develop a new cancer profiling solution. The combination of technology from Synergy Oncology and SOPHiA GENETICS will expand Synergy’s oncology portfolio while helping to further the U.S. oncology market.

Synergy Oncology, which specializes in the use of innovative platforms to improve patient care, will pair SOPHiA DDM%26trade%3B%3Csup%3E+%3C%2Fsup%3Efor+Hereditary+Cancers+Solution with their state-of-the-art laboratory technologies to launch Totality, a comprehensive end-to-end solution for tumor profiling that will benefit cancer research, clinical studies, and patient care.

“Our mission at SOPHiA GENETICS is to democratize data-driven medicine by increasing accessibility to synthesized, digestible data in this space,” said Ken Freedman, Chief Revenue Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. “Synergy is known to be a best-in-class facility and their use of the SOPHiA DDM™ is an important step in creating cancer profiling solutions that will progress research and treatments of hereditary cancers for the medical community.”

“Our decision to collaborate with SOPHiA GENETICS was simple,” said Joseph Cohil, Head of Synergy Oncology. “Our collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS will accelerate Synergy’s leading hereditary cancer technology to the forefront of patient outcomes.”

The use of next generation sequencing (NGS) is prevalent in the detection of biomarkers for hereditary cancers but comes with a vast and complex dataset for analysis. The SOPHiA DDM™ for Hereditary Cancers Solution uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning with patented technologies to analyze raw NGS data, streamlining it for simplified interpretation, and expedited reporting. The SOPHiA DDM™ platform can serve as a one-stop solution for Synergy Laboratories as it looks to scale into other oncology offerings.

Synergy’s new Totality product analyzes genes from solid tumor tissue, and through the use of SOPHiA DDM™ for Hereditary Cancers, it provides physicians with a compact report that matches detected molecular alterations with FDA approved therapies and clinical trials. The pairing of SOPHiA DDM™ for Hereditary Cancers with Synergy Oncology’s technology is designed to give experts the ability to analyze and interpret findings from NGS data with confidence, turning high-quality data into valuable insights for researchers and care providers. Synergy Oncology offers the most comprehensive NGS kit of its kind, including liquid biopsy testing, hereditary testing, and myeloid malignancies.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

About Synergy Laboratories

Synergy+Laboratories is a full-service diagnostic laboratory that utilizes a wide range of innovative platforms to improve patient care. Founded in 2015, Synergy’s mission is to ethically serve the healthcare sector and give healthcare providers quality service and accurate results. Synergy Oncology is a business unit of Synergy Laboratories headquartered in Mobile, Alabama. The Company offers an extensive oncology diagnostic testing menu to the cancer-related healthcare sector in the United States, including, hospital and private pathology laboratories, oncologists, biopharmaceutical partners, academia, CRO, and more. Synergy Oncology specializes in genomics, enabling the personalization of cancer treatments. In recent years,+Synergy has continued to invest in the latest technology to serve their ever-growing client base. This includes many exciting announcements to follow. To learn more, visit+www.synergytesting.com or stay up to date with Synergy Oncology on LinkedIn.

