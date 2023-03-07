Modivcare at RISE National 2023

Modivcare Inc. (“Modivcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that the Company will host a panel at the RISE National 2023 conference on March 8 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

RISE+National is the number one trusted source for everything related to Medicare Advantage, crossing a variety of topics and themes from risk adjustment and quality to member experience and social determinants of health (SDoH). Each year, thousands of Medicare Advantage professionals from health plans, healthcare providers, and healthcare technology organizations gather to hear best practices, join hands-on workshops, and benchmark with peers on the latest regulatory changes, technology trends, and revenue-gathering strategies.

As platinum sponsors of the conference, Modivcare’s panel is titled, “How SDoH Solutions Can Impact Risk and Quality Performance and Allow ‘Aging at Home,’” joined by notable healthcare professionals from across the industry who are focused on access to care and government healthcare reform.

Modivcare’s featured panelists include:

  • Christopher N. Aguwa, Executive Vice President, Head of Growth and Business Development, Cityblock Health
  • Dr. Mohamed Diab, Chief Executive Officer of Accountable Care Organization, CVS Health
  • Dr. Garth Graham, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health, Google/YouTube at Alphabet, Inc. and Modivcare Board Member
  • Seth Ravine, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Growth, Modivcare

Brett M. Hickman, of Modivcare, will moderate the panel.

“We’ve assembled leading industry experts for this panel, each bringing their unique perspective, knowledge, and best practices on how to mitigate SDoH for vulnerable populations in the communities we serve,” said Ilias Simpson, President of Modivcare’s Mobility Division. “We are excited for this opportunity to discuss the importance of addressing health-related social needs, which remain a key barrier to care. I look forward to attending RISE in person and connecting with other industry executives on driving innovation and improving health outcomes.”

The 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mountain time panel will discuss the latest innovations and strategies to support members’ health-related social needs (HRSNs) and the opportunities to improve member health, lessen the impact of HRSNs, and decrease utilization of expensive – and often avoidable – medical services.

Modivcare’s booth can be found in spot #435. Learn more about Modivcare and the panel the Company is hosting at RISE National 2023 here.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

