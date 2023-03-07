Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (“MPW” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2023, for fourth quarter and full year 2022, MPW disclosed an impairment of about $171 million on four properties leased to Prospect Medical Holdings as well as a write off of about $112 million in unbilled rent for the same client.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.80, or 8.7%, to close at $11.14 per share on February 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased MPW securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

