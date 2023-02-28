PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences in March.

Darius Adamczyk , chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, and Vimal Kapur , president and chief operating officer of Honeywell, will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 , from 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. EDT .

Mike Madsen, president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Aerospace, will present at the BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference in London, England, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m. GMT (4:00 - 4:40 a.m. EDT).

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentations and a replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Media Investor Relations Bevin Maguire Sean Meakim (704) 654-7023 (704) 627-6200 [email protected] [email protected]

