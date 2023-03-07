The following closed-end funds reported sources of distribution for February and this fiscal year to date.

Distribution Period: February 2023

Ticker Taxable Funds Distribution Amount Per Share HNW Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. $0.0900 PHT Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. $0.0575 Ticker Tax-Exempt Funds Distribution Amount Per Share MAV Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. $0.0345 MHI Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. $0.0375 MIO Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. $0.0475

The following tables set forth estimates of the character of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: Net Investment Income; Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains; Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains or Return of Capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMER: HNW) Percentage Total Percentage Make up Make up of Cumulative of Total Cumulative Current Current Distributions Distributions Distribution Distribution Fiscal Year to Date Fiscal Year to Date Net Investment Income $0.0811 90.1% $0.9113 89.3% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0000 0.0% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0000 0.0% Return of Capital $0.0089 9.9% $0.1087 10.7% Total per Common Share $0.0900 100.0% $1.0200 100.0%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PHT) Percentage Total Percentage Make up Make up of Cumulative of Total Cumulative Current Current Distributions Distributions Distribution Distribution Fiscal Year to Date Fiscal Year to Date Net Investment Income $0.0488 84.9% $0.6339 95.0% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0000 0.0% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0000 0.0% Return of Capital $0.0087 15.1% $0.0336 5.0% Total per Common Share $0.0575 100.0% $0.6675 100.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MAV) Percentage Total Percentage Make up Make up of Cumulative of Total Cumulative Current Current Distributions Distributions Distribution Distribution Fiscal Year to Date Fiscal Year to Date Net Investment Income $0.0259 75.1% $0.3492 76.2% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0000 0.0% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0000 0.0% Return of Capital $0.0086 24.9% $0.1093 23.8% Total per Common Share $0.0345 100.0% $0.4585 100.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MHI) Percentage Total Percentage Make up Make up of Cumulative of Total Cumulative Current Current Distributions Distributions Distribution Distribution Fiscal Year to Date Fiscal Year to Date Net Investment Income $0.0293 78.1% $0.3581 80.4% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0000 0.0% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0000 0.0% Return of Capital $0.0082 21.9% $0.0874 19.6% Total per Common Share $0.0375 100.0% $0.4455 100.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIO) Percentage Total Percentage Make up Make up of Cumulative of Total Cumulative Current Current Distributions Distributions Distribution Distribution Fiscal Year to Date Fiscal Year to Date Net Investment Income $0.0353 74.3% $0.4000 67.9% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0000 0.0% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.0% $0.0000 0.0% Return of Capital $0.0122 25.7% $0.1895 32.1% Total per Common Share $0.0475 100.0% $0.5895 100.0%

Notes:

Investors should not necessarily draw any conclusions about the funds' investment performance from the amount of these distributions.

Each fund estimates that a portion of its distribution does not represent income or realized capital gains. Therefore, such portion of its distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur when some or all of the money invested in the fund is returned to the investor. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the fund's investment performance and should not be considered "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported under the notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each fund's investment experience during the remainder of its respective fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. Each fund will provide investors with a Form(s) 1099 for the calendar year that explains how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The funds are closed-end investment companies. Four of these funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the following symbols: MHI, MAV, PHT, and MIO; HNW trades on the NYSEAMER.

Keep in mind, distribution rates are not guaranteed. A fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in actual or projected investment income, the level of undistributed net investment income, if any, and other factors. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Once issued, common shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange and frequently trade at prices lower than their net asset value. Net Asset Value (NAV) is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of common shares outstanding. For performance data on Amundi US’ closed-end funds, please call 800-225-6292 or visit our closed-end pricing page.

About Amundi US

Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally1. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs2 and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,4003 team members and market professionals in 35 countries3. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $1.904 trillion of assets3.

Amundi, a Trusted Partner, working every day in the interest of our clients and society

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2022, based on assets under management as of 12/31/2021

2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo

3 Amundi data as of 12/31/22

