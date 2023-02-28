Linewize Launches Linewize Pulse to Improve Student Wellbeing with Weekly Online Check-ins

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023

The New Platform Helps Schools Uncover Actionable Insights into Students' Wellbeing to Inform Individual or Whole-school Interventions

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, a division of Family Zone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company, announced today the launch of Linewize Pulse, a new platform that provides schools with real-time insights on individuals' wellbeing and overall school culture and health. Leveraging 60-second weekly check-ins comprised of a wellbeing question and five experience questions, the platform offers a snapshot into students' mental health and anonymously gathers school trend-level data.

Linewize Pulse equips students with a safe and easy way to ask for help, while giving educators a clearer understanding of who needs help the most. At the same time, it provides school administrators with actionable data to improve the school experience for everyone. Additionally, the platform encourages students to express gratitude by thanking people who have made a difference in their lives, ultimately strengthening school-community relationships and fostering a culture of enhanced inclusion.

"As the nationwide children's mental health crisis continues, it's more important than ever to prioritize student wellbeing. Not only does Linewize Pulse empower individuals to seek out help, but it also provides administrators with the information they need to design school-wide programs and initiatives that meet students' current needs," said Teodora Pavkovic, a psychologist and director of community engagement with Linewize. "Even further, the platform helps foster deeper and more meaningful relationships between school staff and students by alerting teachers and administrators to those who are struggling and in need of assistance. With this information on hand, school staff can better adjust their daily routines to account for individuals' needs and develop stronger connections with their students."

The launch of Linewize Pulse is a result of Linewize's recent acquisition of Educator Impact, a platform that's dedicated to helping schools improve their culture and student outcomes by connecting wellbeing, performance and engagement.

"We are honored to work alongside Linewize as the company takes a step beyond student safety and enters into the wellbeing insights space, further expanding its product suite aimed at protecting every child's digital journey," said Nabil Shaheen, CEO of Educator Impact. "Our mission is to make schools a happier place to teach and learn, and we look forward to working with Linewize to continue to leverage innovative technology to help transform schools for the better."

To learn more about Linewize Pulse, visit https://www.linewize.com/linewize-pulse.

About Linewize: A division of ASX-traded company FamilyZone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

