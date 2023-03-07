Reprise, the performance marketing agency within IPG+Mediabrands, today announced the appointment of Jason Cotrina-Vasquez as Global Head of Social. Following an extensive search for this key leadership role, Jason has joined to lead social strategy and the team of craft specialists. He brings more than 15 years of experience in digital media, with a strong foundation in biddable media, to the agency at a time when brands are increasing their media spend on performance to accelerate growth.

“Social remains among our core areas of expertise at Reprise,” said Jarrod Martin, Global CEO, Reprise. “The media landscape is changing and evolving almost daily. We are fortunate to attract a talented leader like Jason to our agency, as we help clients navigate the marketplace, optimize spend, and integrate across the end-to-end customer journey to drive better business outcomes.”

Among Reprise’s competitive advantages is the strength of its network within Mediabrands, which creates access to a broad portfolio of clients including some of the world’s most powerful, complex brands. Jason has dedicated over a decade of his career to working in paid social at multiple agency networks. He brings to Reprise a deep understanding of how to drive performance and growth through omnichannel approaches, from developing customer-centric strategies for direct-response advertising, to innovative branded campaigns and influencer partnerships that build and engage online communities, and more.

“Adapting and moving rapidly continues to be the norm within social media and to succeed in this space, collaboration between clients, partners and agency is vital. I love how this comes to life at Reprise, embedded in the company values and motivating teams to achieve their best work. I am very excited to work alongside talented people across the globe to continue to develop, evolve and integrate our social solutions further”, said Jason about his new role.

Throughout his award-winning career, Jason has helped clients, as well as been a catalyst for change within the agencies. He has adapted agency proposition at times of high growth, established robust efficient processes and strengthened collaboration, leading teams to high performance.

Reprise’s data-led strategy, with robust, scalable offerings around technology, AI, intelligent automation, and analytics, will allow Jason to build on his previous roles and responsibilities that included partnering with technology teams to develop innovative data-driven tools and process analytics to curate customizable solutions for clients. In addition to developing the Social product, Jason also will draw on his experiences in PPC search and programmatic to further Reprise’s Flow proposition – a model that analyses and addresses multiple factors that move customers along the path to purchase – with the goal of driving growth, increasing efficiency and generating incremental revenue for clients.

As Global Head of Social, Jason also will collaborate with MAGNA, the media intelligence arm of IPG Mediabrands, and across the agency network on the advancement of the Mediabrands+Responsibility+Index (MRI 4.0). The MRI raises industry awareness and standards for harm reduction, as well as enables informed investment decision-making across social platforms and various media types with brand and consumer safety priorities in mind. This is among relentless commitment to analyzing up-to-date industry trends and media forecasting to strategically develop comprehensive media plans to meet our client's needs and further the reach of their business online.

Jason‘s appointment is in immediate effect, reporting to the Global CEO, and is based in London, UK. Jason has called London home since moving to the city from Peru as a child, and he still enjoys discovering all the city has to offer and its cultural diversity.

ABOUT REPRISE:

Reprise is one of the world’s largest performance marketing networks, with over 3,000 experts across 68 offices in 45 markets. We offer a complete suite customer-centric performance marketing services including, but not limited to, Strategy, SEO, Paid Search, Social, eCommerce and Creative. Part of the Mediabrands division of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), Reprise is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how we can empower your business, please visit www.reprisedigital.com now.

