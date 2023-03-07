Reprise Appoints Jason Cotrina-Vasquez as Global Head of Social

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Reprise, the performance marketing agency within IPG+Mediabrands, today announced the appointment of Jason Cotrina-Vasquez as Global Head of Social. Following an extensive search for this key leadership role, Jason has joined to lead social strategy and the team of craft specialists. He brings more than 15 years of experience in digital media, with a strong foundation in biddable media, to the agency at a time when brands are increasing their media spend on performance to accelerate growth.

“Social remains among our core areas of expertise at Reprise,” said Jarrod Martin, Global CEO, Reprise. “The media landscape is changing and evolving almost daily. We are fortunate to attract a talented leader like Jason to our agency, as we help clients navigate the marketplace, optimize spend, and integrate across the end-to-end customer journey to drive better business outcomes.”

Among Reprise’s competitive advantages is the strength of its network within Mediabrands, which creates access to a broad portfolio of clients including some of the world’s most powerful, complex brands. Jason has dedicated over a decade of his career to working in paid social at multiple agency networks. He brings to Reprise a deep understanding of how to drive performance and growth through omnichannel approaches, from developing customer-centric strategies for direct-response advertising, to innovative branded campaigns and influencer partnerships that build and engage online communities, and more.

“Adapting and moving rapidly continues to be the norm within social media and to succeed in this space, collaboration between clients, partners and agency is vital. I love how this comes to life at Reprise, embedded in the company values and motivating teams to achieve their best work. I am very excited to work alongside talented people across the globe to continue to develop, evolve and integrate our social solutions further”, said Jason about his new role.

Throughout his award-winning career, Jason has helped clients, as well as been a catalyst for change within the agencies. He has adapted agency proposition at times of high growth, established robust efficient processes and strengthened collaboration, leading teams to high performance.

Reprise’s data-led strategy, with robust, scalable offerings around technology, AI, intelligent automation, and analytics, will allow Jason to build on his previous roles and responsibilities that included partnering with technology teams to develop innovative data-driven tools and process analytics to curate customizable solutions for clients. In addition to developing the Social product, Jason also will draw on his experiences in PPC search and programmatic to further Reprise’s Flow proposition – a model that analyses and addresses multiple factors that move customers along the path to purchase – with the goal of driving growth, increasing efficiency and generating incremental revenue for clients.

As Global Head of Social, Jason also will collaborate with MAGNA, the media intelligence arm of IPG Mediabrands, and across the agency network on the advancement of the Mediabrands+Responsibility+Index (MRI 4.0). The MRI raises industry awareness and standards for harm reduction, as well as enables informed investment decision-making across social platforms and various media types with brand and consumer safety priorities in mind. This is among relentless commitment to analyzing up-to-date industry trends and media forecasting to strategically develop comprehensive media plans to meet our client's needs and further the reach of their business online.

Jason‘s appointment is in immediate effect, reporting to the Global CEO, and is based in London, UK. Jason has called London home since moving to the city from Peru as a child, and he still enjoys discovering all the city has to offer and its cultural diversity.

ABOUT REPRISE:

Reprise is one of the world’s largest performance marketing networks, with over 3,000 experts across 68 offices in 45 markets. We offer a complete suite customer-centric performance marketing services including, but not limited to, Strategy, SEO, Paid Search, Social, eCommerce and Creative. Part of the Mediabrands division of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), Reprise is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how we can empower your business, please visit www.reprisedigital.com now.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230227005627r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005627/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.