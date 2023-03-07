Spok%2C+Inc.%2C a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications, earned top honors for the sixth consecutive year in a survey of healthcare industry clients by Black+Book+Market+Research on top-rated secure communications platforms.

“We are honored that our healthcare clients continue to trust Spok as a valued partner for secure communications,” said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “As the highest-rated product for six consecutive years, this award demonstrates that we are delivering communication technology that is helping hospitals and health systems improve communication and, ultimately, patient care.”

Black Book Market Research LLC measures customer satisfaction across eighteen copyrighted key performance indicators: Strategic Alignment of Vendor Offerings to the Client's Mission and Goals; Innovation and Optimization; Training and Education; Client Relationships and Cultural Fit; Trust, Accountability, Ethics, and Transparency; Breadth of Offerings; Deployment and Implementation; Customization; Integration and Interfaces, Interoperability, and Connectivity; Scalability and Client Adaptability; Vendor Staff Expertise and Performance; Reliability; Brand Image and Marketing Communications; Marginal Value Adds; Vendor Financial Viability and Managerial Stability; Data Storage Services; Support and Customer Care; and Best of Breed Technology and Process Improvement.

Spok received the highest honors for customer satisfaction in 11 of the 18 copyrighted key performance indicators Black Book Research measures including strategic alignment with client goals, innovation, reliability, support and customer care, and best of breed technology.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow %40spoktweets+on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

