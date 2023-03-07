Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) today announced that 30-year retail veteran Dave Alves has been named Kohl's President & Chief Operating Officer, reporting to CEO Tom Kingsbury, effective in April. In this role, Alves will be responsible for Kohl's enterprise operations including its nearly 1,200 stores, global supply chain and distribution centers, real estate portfolio, purchasing, sustainability, risk management & compliance functions.

"We are thrilled to have Dave join our senior leadership team as we drive the business forward," said Kingsbury. "Kohl's is a tremendous company with a strong and loyal customer base, and Dave is joining us at a time when we are elevating our business and our offerings for the next generation of shoppers. His deep retail background in department stores and off-price, and his experience across U.S. and global markets will be a great addition to our team."

"I've long admired the Kohl's brand and business model throughout my career and I am excited to join the team," said Alves. "Retail is a dynamic and fast-paced industry that must constantly evolve with consumer preferences and behaviors, and I think Kohl's does a great job staying true to its heritage while pushing the retail experience forward. I look forward to being part of the company's bright future."

Alves has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry. Most recently, Alves was president and chief retail officer for Bealls Retail Group, overseeing all Bealls Stores, Bealls Outlet Stores, Burkes Outlet Stores, and Home Centric. Prior to Bealls, Alves held leadership roles at TJX Canada and TJX Europe, Hudson's Bay and Sterling Shoes.

