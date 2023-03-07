Brightcove Launches Communications Studio, a Video Streaming Solution to Boost Internal Communications Capabilities

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Brightcove+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the most trusted streaming technology company in the world, today announced the launch of Brightcove Communications Studio, a new video-first solution designed to help HR and communications professionals build deeper relationships and better engage with their internal stakeholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005512/en/

“Whether you have a hybrid, in-person or virtual working environment, we have all seen how vital it is to proactively communicate with internal stakeholders regardless of location or language. Companies are looking for the most powerful ways to engage, inform, educate and inspire employees, shareholders, franchisees and partners,” said Marty Roberts, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Marketing for Brightcove. “A video-first strategy for internal communications can be a powerful tool to build and retain stronger connections with all stakeholders globally.”

Brightcove Communications Studio is a customizable solution providing a branded and seamless experience to reach and engage stakeholders, both internally and externally. From onboarding employees to distributing company-wide updates and training, Communications Studio creates a consumer-centric streaming experience for stakeholders to tackle common internal communications challenges.

Brightcove Communications Studio features:

  • Immersive Streaming: the solution features new video carousels for a highly visual discovery experience and organized collections that internal communications teams can curate to provide a tailored viewing experience for their audiences
  • Secure Viewing: enhanced with security and protection features, such as Single Sign-On, IP restrictions and content protection
  • Live and On-Demand Content: the solution enables live, pre-recorded and on-demand content to power internal communications efforts for activations like town halls, company all-hands, and team presentations
  • Additional Capabilities: easy-to-use video management and publishing interface, multilingual support, interactive elements (polls, quizzes, chats), search functionality, automated captioning capabilities for accessibility, and analytics and reporting

For more information, visit Brightcove.com.

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230228005512r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005512/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.