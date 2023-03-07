Boxlight Introduces MimioWall LED All-in-One Intelligent Display

2 minutes ago
Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, campus audio, and services today announces a new LED display solution – MimioWall.

The MimioWall LED all-in-one display solution is designed to fit large spaces, such as classrooms, entrances, hallways, lecture halls, shared spaces, and more with a vibrant Android digital display, built-in speakers, screen sharing, and content management. The MimioWall delivers seamless images, scalability, and excellent visual characteristics so that content looks amazing from any angle.

Key features of the MimioWall:

  • Large display, including ultra-wide screens for lecture halls and other large spaces. There are nine sizes available, ranging from 120” - 299”, so organizations can find the perfect display for their space.
  • Integrated design with no external devices. Unlike a traditional video wall that requires intensive work on installation to integrate a separate power supply, the MimioWall includes video distribution and an embedded Android so that the display can be mounted and plugged into power without any extraneous cords or long cable runs to other rooms.
  • Revolutionary 3-in-1 board that integrates a power supply, a receiving card, and a hub board. This also helps to facilitate the installation and setup time in under four hours.
  • Smart remote control to access settings that allows the user not only control of the display and settings, but also the Android OS. MimioWall is a plug-and-play system with one button turn on/off.
  • In-house award winning Boxlight Customer Care service and support.

For enhanced and engaged classroom learning, realtime wireless screen-sharing is available from up to four devices simultaneously. Teachers and students can interact with MimioWall via smartphones, tablets, or laptop computers.

Manage and deliver campus-wide communication via the award-winning CleverLive digital signage software. Administrators can schedule school news regularly, or instantly send alerts and updates for emergency events.

“MimioWall is designed to drive enhanced communication for a variety of purposes such as lessons, meeting presentations, campus news, emergency alerts, and more. Because MimioWall is available in a variety of screen sizes, information can be communicated clearly and vividly in any space for any reason. We are excited to introduce this new digital display solution to the market,” stated Jeremy Peterson, VP Operations, Boxlight.

To learn more about Boxlight solutions, including the new MimioWall, go to boxlight.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com%2C https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com, and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gofrontrow.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

