LP Building Solutions Donates More Than 20,000 Feet of LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Siding to Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced its donation of more than 20,000 feet of LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® lap siding to the Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Illinois to support its purpose of Building a Better World™.

LP_SmartSide_ExpertFinish_Madison_Parade_of_Homes_2020_06.jpg

LP believes in helping builders construct better homes, providing industry-leading safety and sustainability solutions and caring for our employees, customers and communities. The alignment of LP's mission to provide an innovative and sustainable portfolio of high-quality products that help customers build beautiful, durable homes and Habitat for Humanity's mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope has created a long-standing partnership between these two organizations.

The product donation is spread across three ExpertFinish® colors and will help build several new homes in Rockford.

"We are excited to have an impact on the community by donating what we believe is the best-performing, best-looking home siding product to such a worthy cause," says LP ExpertFinish Marketing Associate Emily O'Connor. "Not only does the durability of ExpertFinish siding provide longer-lasting curb appeal, but it also has an industry-leading warranty."

LP has long supported Habitat for Humanity. The company first partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, where the company is headquartered, in 2005 and has participated in a multitude of builds ever since—donating more than $600,000 in cash and building materials. This represents one of many partnerships LP has with Habitat chapters across the nation. Together in the communities where they operate, LP and Habitat help families build places to call home. LP shares Habitat's belief that affordable housing plays a critical role in ensuring strong and stable communities.

LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, a prefinished trim and siding product introduced in 2020, is engineered to perform and designed to complement almost any architectural style. With 16 versatile colors to choose from, ExpertFinish maintains the beauty of traditional wood while featuring the durability, workability and easier maintenance that comes with LP SmartSide engineered wood products. In addition, ExpertFinish Trim & Siding comes with a 15-year limited warranty on the finish and a 50-year limited warranty on the substrate to help give homeowners peace of mind.

For more information about LP's innovative products and to learn about its purpose of Building a Better World™, visit lpcorp.com/showcase.

About LP Building Solutions
As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

LP_Building_Solutions_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL26223&sd=2023-02-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lp-building-solutions-donates-more-than-20-000-feet-of-lp-smartside-expertfinish-siding-to-rockford-area-habitat-for-humanity-301757123.html

SOURCE LP Building Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL26223&Transmission_Id=202302280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL26223&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.