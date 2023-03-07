Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that the County of Los Angeles, California, has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Enterprise+Supervision solution, representing the first phase of a two-phase project for the largest probation department in the nation.

“It’s very exciting to have completed the first phase of this major project with Tyler, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the initial results and new capabilities that Enterprise Supervision brings to our department,” said Chief Probation Officer Adolfo Gonzales, County of Los Angeles. “The solution has helped us to streamline communications and bring better services to our clients.”

Enterprise Supervision brings improved efficiencies and modern technology to Los Angeles County’s pretrial services. Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision replaces legacy systems that no longer meet the county’s needs, allowing the county to:

Consolidate prior multiple case management systems into one unified platform

Better integrate investigation and supervision of cases and track the department’s electronic monitoring applications process

Generate and customize reports to assist with measuring outcomes

Customize the user experience to meet case management and workflow needs with a modern, flexible, user-friendly interface

“The strong partnership with the Los Angeles County Probation Department resulted in a successful go-live in just five months,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We’re proud to deliver a robust and flexible solution that can scale to the size of a county as large as Los Angeles. We’re pleased that the county has already experienced benefits from Enterprise Supervision, and we look forward to phase two of our justice deployment.”

In the second phase of the project, Supervision Access will enable an online portal to improve how supervised clients interact with their probation officers. Whether they are on a computer, tablet, or smartphone, supervised clients will have 24/7 access to connect and communicate with their officers to ensure they’re staying on top of their supervision obligations.

The County of Los Angeles is the most populous county in California and in the U.S., with approximately 10 million residents. At 4,000 square miles in size, it is home to more than one-quarter of California residents and is one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the U.S.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005148/en/