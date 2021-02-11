Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in shares of Bioventus Inc. between February 2021 and November 2022 announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on March 13, 2023, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) shares.

Investors, with losses in excess of $100,000 with shares of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) purchased between February 11, 2021, and November 21, 2022, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 13, 2023. Those NASDAQ: BVS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 12, 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Bioventus Inc. alleged Securities Laws violations in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 11, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering") and in connection with certain statements made between February 11, 2021 and November 21, 2022. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose that Bioventus suffered from significant liquidity issues, that the Company's rebate practices were unsustainable, that accordingly, Defendants overstated the Company's business and financial prospects, that Bioventus maintained deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting with respect to the timely recognition of quarterly rebates, and that all the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash impairment charge, could not timely file one or more of its financial reports, would have to amend one or more of its financial statements, and could not meet its financial obligations as they came due.

Those who purchased NASDAQ: BVS shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
[email protected]
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

