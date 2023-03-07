Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Blackline+Safety+Corp. ("Blackline" or the "Company") (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will release fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results before market opens on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day.

Blackline Safety Corp. Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Time: 11:00 am ET
Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gowebcasting.com%2F12481+%0A
Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Blackline Safety Corp. earnings conference call.

  • Canada/USA Toll Free: +1-800-319-4610
  • Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239
  • International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

A replay will be available after 2:00 PM ET on March 16, 2023 through April 16, 2023 by dialing +1-800-319-6413 and entering access code 9921.

About Blackline Safety:

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230228005243r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005243/en/

