PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, today announced that more details of ContraPest's efficacy were reported from multiple sources at the latest Vertebrate Pest Conference (VPC). The minutes from the VPC conference were recently released.

In one paper, SenesTech researchers reported on a dramatic 95% reduction of rat activity when ContraPest was added to the existing integrated pest management (IPM) program. Results showed that as ContraPest consumption increased over the study, rat activity significantly declined.

"In addition to the scientific evidence presented, we also heard from customers that they experienced lower losses and economic costs," said Nicole Williams, SenesTech's Chief Revenue Officer.

In other papers and discussions at VPC, independent studies and results included:

A 98% rat population reduction in an animal rescue facility on the west coast,

An 80% rat population reduction at a second animal rescue facility, also on the west coast, and

A 90% rat population reduction in an urban setting in Seattle .

"As more and more customers incorporate ContraPest into their IPM programs, more and more customers are reporting dramatic efficacy, and, in the case of agribusiness customers, economic benefit. This surge of acceptance will be key to building on our growth trend and even accelerating it in 2023," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's CEO.

The Company's paper at VPC can be accessed here: https://escholarship.org/uc/item/72f1b8bj

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that the surge of acceptance of ContraPest will be key to building on our growth trend and even accelerating it in 2023. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, our Registration Statement on Form S-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2022, as amended on November 15, 2022, and the final prospectus related thereto. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC,

602-889-9700, [email protected]

Press: Nicole Williams, Chief Revenue Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc.,

928-779-4143

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contrapest-success-stories-reported-at-vertebrate-pest-conference-301757275.html

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.